SLS Las Vegas on ‘verge of bankruptcy,’ investors allege

The SLS Las Vegas hasn’t turned a profit since opening in 2014 and is on the ‘’verge of bankruptcy,’’ according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County by 60 Chinese nationals who lent money to the project in exchange for American citizenship.

SLS Las Vegas, located on the Las Vegas Strip at West Sahara Avenue. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Chinese investors lent roughly $400 million in two nearly equal portions in 2013 and 2014 to help owners Stockbridge Capital Group and sbe Entertainment convert the Sahara on the north Strip into the SLS Las Vegas.

The loans were organized under the EB-5 Pilot Program that allows foreign citizens to potentially receive American citizenship if they invest $500,000 in “at risk’’ in large-scale projects that create jobs. The five-year loans carried just a 0.5 percent interest rate. Each investor paid $45,000 in administration fees to invest in the project.

None of the 60 individuals in the class action case have received their permanent green card, they say in a lawsuit filed Nov. 30 in Los Angeles Superior Court. All the investors contributed to the second portion, known as Phase II.

Stockbridge Capital Group in May agreed to sell the hotel to Meruelo Group, owner of the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The new owner is now seeking to renegotiate the loans from the Chinese investors, the lawsuit stated.

The plaintiffs are seeking $255 million in damages plus attorney fees and other costs.

Meruelo is offering to repay the Phase II Chinese investors in 2023. Rather than receive the $200 million they invested plus interest, they would receive an amount that is equivalent to 14 percent of the casino’s equity value.

In the lawsuit, the Chinese investors claim the new deal will result in a ”material change” to the business plan, something they say is not permitted by the EB-5 rules. That threatens their chances of receiving American citizenship.

“The plaintiffs’ investment in the Phase II LLC will be completely wiped out and many of the plaintiffs will not be able to get their permanent green cards,’’ the lawsuit said if the Meruelo deal goes through. The deal is expected to be completed in February, the lawsuit states.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include American Dream Fund, Henry Global Consulting, Stockbridge Capital, sbe Entertainment and Meruelo Group. Representatives of the defendants could not be immediately reached after hours for comment.

