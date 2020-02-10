Sportsbook operator William Hill partners with CBS Sports

The company is set to begin integrating its data into CBS Sports digital platforms in March, and plans to have a full rollout in time for the 2020 fantasy football season.

William Hill has entered an exclusive partnership with CBS Sports.

The sportsbook operator is now the official sportsbook and wagering data provider across all CSB Sports platforms. The company is set to begin integrating its data into CBS Sports digital platforms in March, and plans to have a full rollout in time for the 2020 fantasy football season.

According to a Monday press release, CBS Sports will have access to William Hill’s odds, experts and more than 140 sportsbooks, allowing it to “bolster its current digital offerings” by utilizing information and programming produced by William Hill sportsbooks. CBS will also be able to feature William Hill data, odds and markets in television programming.

CBS Sports Digital, the second-largest sports property in the country with more than 80 million users per month, hopes to generate more engagement from sports bettors and fans through this arrangement.

This partnership “will allow us to deepen our investment and further extend our leadership in delivering multi-platform sports wagering content,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Sports Digital, in the release. “Together, we will deliver even more value to this rapidly growing segment of sports fans.”

As for William Hill, the deal gives it exclusive rights to promote its brand across CBS Sports’ digital properties, including CBS Sports Fantasy — one of the largest fantasy platforms.

“We are excited about this partnership, with assets including mass-reach digital content products, one of the largest fantasy sports databases and platforms in the world, and leading sports television programming, which will allow us to expand the William Hill brand across America quickly and efficiently,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US, in the release.

William Hill shares closed up 3.8 percent Monday to $9.36.

