State gaming win clears $1B for 6th straight month

While not as impressive as July’s record performance, state gaming win surpassed $1 billion for the sixth straight month in August.

State gaming win pumped the brakes in August following July’s record performance, but the state’s casinos still collected more than $1 billion from players for the sixth straight month, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

Statewide, casinos collected $1.166 billion from players, a 56.9 percent increase from August 2020.

Strip casinos won nearly twice as much as they did in August 2020, taking $625.7 million from players, a 97.2 percent increase. Clark County didn’t clear $1 billion as it did in July, but still posted an impressive win total of $993.4 million, 67.3 percent ahead of August 2020.

August’s numbers include win statistics from Circa, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas, which weren’t yet open in August 2020.

The effects of the Caldor Fire on tourism in Northern Nevada began to show in August.

While nearly every market in the state showed double-digit percentage increases from 2020, the North Lake Tahoe market was up 9.3 percent and South Lake Tahoe up 8 percent from last year.

The largest casinos at Lake Tahoe began closing at the end of August and early September, but smoky conditions and blocked highways from California kept many visitors away.

