Casinos & Gaming

State gaming win holds steady in August

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2023 - 7:29 am
 
People play slot machines at the Bellagio, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Nevada’s gaming wins in August were relatively flat compared with one year ago, state officials said in a report released Friday.

The state’s 437 licensed casinos won roughly $1.2 billion from gamblers last month, a modest .07 percent increase over a year ago when 435 licensed casinos operated, according to the August gaming revenue report from the Gaming Control Board.

Clark County casinos won $1.03 billion from players, and the Strip’s licensees took $666.8 million of that, according to the state.

Gaming win in the 2023-24 fiscal year is up 3.5 percent to date, to $2.6 billion, while the Strip is up 4.8 percent.

Slot machine revenue for the state was down slightly in July to $829 million, a 2.1 percent decrease from August 2022. But table games increased in its place — up 5.1 percent to roughly $380 million in wins.

Baccarat revenue was particularly strong. It increased 20 percent year-over-year, to $116 million in wins against players.

The state collected $75.7 million in percentage fees from casinos through Thursday, based on August’s win. That’s 2.6 percent ahead of last year’s pace.

For the first three months of the fiscal year, $255.7 million in gaming tax revenue — 2.6 percent more than the same time last year — has been directed to Nevada’s general fund through the state’s maximum gaming tax rate of 6.75 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

Cyberattack lawsuits mounting for Caesars
By / RJ

It is the sixth one filed in federal courts against Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International for two separate cyberattacks made public earlier this month.

