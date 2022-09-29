State gaming win, paced by Strip, comes back strong in August

Despite there being one fewer weekend date in August, state gaming win posted its 18th straight month of win in excess of $1 billion at its 435 licensed casinos.

The slot machines at Circa on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Any thoughts that July’s slight downturn in gaming win was the beginning of a trend were dispelled in August as the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported win of $1.209 billion for the month.

The state’s 3.5 percent increase for the month was paced by Clark County’s $1.024 billion take with the Strip contributing a whopping $659.7 million.

“Nevada continued to record gaming win amounts in excess of pre-pandemic levels in August with $1.2 billion in win,” said Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst.

“This month’s total win was up 26.7 perecent over August 2019. August represented the 18th consecutive month that the state has recorded $1 billion in monthly gaming win.”

Win from the state’s 435 licensed casinos was higher than last year despite there being one less weekend date in 2022.

“I think people forget that July 2021 was an all-time record for any month, so it was not a surprise that this July might miss the mark,” Lawton said. “However, August came in about where I had anticipated, down 8.2 percrent sequentially compared to July. Historically, August has averaged close to a 9 percent decrease compared to July, which I figured if that held true, we would see an increase year over year over August 2021.”

