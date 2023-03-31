62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Station Casinos adds NFT rewards to loyalty program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2023 - 1:32 pm
 
An STN Charm is displayed on a slot machine. Station Casinos debuted a new program that rewards ...
An STN Charm is displayed on a slot machine. Station Casinos debuted a new program that rewards loyalty program members with NFTs when playing at its machines. (Station Casinos)
An STN Charm is displayed on a slot machine. Station Casinos debuted a new program that rewards ...
An STN Charm is displayed on a slot machine. Station Casinos debuted a new program that rewards loyalty program members with NFTs when playing at its machines. (Station Casinos)
STN Charms are displayed on a slot machine. Station Casinos debuted a new program that rewards ...
STN Charms are displayed on a slot machine. Station Casinos debuted a new program that rewards loyalty program members with NFTs when playing at its machines. (Station Casinos)

Another Las Vegas-based company is enrolling in the use of non-fungible tokens by rewarding the digital art to players during slot play.

Station Casinos on Friday debuted STN Charms, an extension of its Boarding Pass casino loyalty program that rewards customers with NFTs, a type of unique digital art tied to blockchain technology. At launch, all loyalty members are automatically enrolled and will receive the debut shamrock Charm — an NFT displayed on the slot machine’s service window when a player cards in.

Tom Mikulich, senior vice president of innovation at Station Casinos, said the idea was in the works for a few years. It drew inspiration from popular mobile games like Candy Crush Saga, where customization comes with leveling up, and by players who use good luck charms while gambling.

“The end result: a collection of digital good luck charms that level up in luck when you win,” Mikulich said in an emailed statement.

The slot program gives players various NFTs through multiple paths to earning. New pieces are released each month and each charm is distinguished by category, by one of five rarity levels and by luck level, which is the value associated with the guest’s winnings while the charm is active on the slot machine, according to the company.

STN Charms was created in partnership with Web3 service providers Mintable Pte. Ltd. and Intergalactic Agency Inc. Mintable’s platform allows rewards members to buy, sell and display the NFTs while Intergalactic designed the custom end-to-end system for the Charms, Station said in a news release.

Other Las Vegas casinos and entertainment companies have deployed NFTs. Circa in downtown Las Vegas launched a Vegas Vickie NFT in March 2022, claiming to be the first casino in Vegas on the blockchain. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., owner of the HyperX Arena at Luxor, debuted a rewards program with NFT prizes in May.

But Station hopes its patent-pending NFT program feels more like a “game within a game,” Mikulich said. He also thinks it’ll give more dimension to the player’s club, which is typically three to five levels.

“We believe STN Charms will reshape the casino gaming landscape and modernize loyalty programs making for a more rewarding and fun gaming experience for our guests,” he said.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished
‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished
2
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
3
$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub
$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub
4
Phil Hellmuth hits straight flush to win US Poker Open event
Phil Hellmuth hits straight flush to win US Poker Open event
5
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
MGM launches MGM Riches in casinos, online in 4 states
MGM launches MGM Riches in casinos, online in 4 states
‘New energy’: Hard Rock Las Vegas president teases Mirage changes
‘New energy’: Hard Rock Las Vegas president teases Mirage changes
PT’s owner selling slot routes; to focus on bars, casinos
PT’s owner selling slot routes; to focus on bars, casinos
New ad campaign for downtown Las Vegas wants to turn locals into tourists
New ad campaign for downtown Las Vegas wants to turn locals into tourists
Nevada casino smoking ban not likely as others consider
Nevada casino smoking ban not likely as others consider
Las Vegas tourists getting younger as industry looks to adapt
Las Vegas tourists getting younger as industry looks to adapt