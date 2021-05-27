86°F
Station Casinos to celebrate 45th anniversary with 3 fireworks shows

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 9:46 am
 
People watch the Red Rock Casino fireworks show from Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 4, 2 ...
People watch the Red Rock Casino fireworks show from Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fireworks explode during the grand reopening celebration of Palace Station in Las Vegas on Satu ...
Fireworks explode during the grand reopening celebration of Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Station Casinos will mark the Fourth of July weekend by celebrating the country’s and the company’s birthdays.

The company will hold multiple fireworks shows to celebrate its 45th anniversary and Independence Day.

The first show will take place on July 1 at 9 p.m. at Palace Station. The Fourth of July will see two shows at 9 p.m. at Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch Resort.

The celebration will continue all month long with special giveaways, dining specials and hotel packages made exclusively for locals.

Station Casinos opened its first property, Bingo Palace, in 1976.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.

