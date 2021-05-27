Station Casinos to celebrate 45th anniversary with 3 fireworks shows
Station Casinos will ring in the Fourth of July weekend by celebrating the country’s and the company’s birthdays.
The company will hold multiple fireworks shows to celebrate its 45th anniversary and Independence Day.
The first show will take place on July 1 at 9 p.m. at Palace Station. The Fourth of July will see two shows at 9 p.m. at Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch Resort.
The celebration will continue all month long with special giveaways, dining specials and hotel packages made exclusively for locals.
Station Casinos opened its first property, Bingo Palace, in 1976.
