Steve Wynn agrees to pay $10M fine to settle harassment complaint

The former Wynn Resorts Ltd. chairman and CEO also agreed to stay out of Nevada gaming, settling a complaint from the Nevada Gaming Control Board made in October 2019.

FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn has signed a settlement agreement with the Nevada Gaming Control Board and will pay a $10 million fine that would bring an end to a sexual harassment complaint the board had filed against him in October 2019.

The Nevada Gaming Commission will consider the settlement at its July 27 meeting in Carson City.

Under terms of the settlement, Wynn will not admit to or deny wrongdoing and will waive a hearing on the matter and “shall remain entirely removed from any direct or indirect affiliation, financing, consultation, promotional advertising in any form of media or licensing agreement in the Nevada gaming industry …”

