105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Steve Wynn agrees to pay $10M fine to settle harassment complaint

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2023 - 11:05 am
 
FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in M ...
FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn has signed a settlement agreement with the Nevada Gaming Control Board and will pay a $10 million fine that would bring an end to a sexual harassment complaint the board had filed against him in October 2019.

The Nevada Gaming Commission will consider the settlement at its July 27 meeting in Carson City.

Under terms of the settlement, Wynn will not admit to or deny wrongdoing and will waive a hearing on the matter and “shall remain entirely removed from any direct or indirect affiliation, financing, consultation, promotional advertising in any form of media or licensing agreement in the Nevada gaming industry …”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
2
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp has a projected start date
Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp has a projected start date
4
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
5
1st look inside 1 of the most anticipated new restaurants in Las Vegas
1st look inside 1 of the most anticipated new restaurants in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Commission orders $2K fines for 2 rural gaming operations
Commission orders $2K fines for 2 rural gaming operations
Health insurer for 2,800 Nevadans taken over by state regulators
Health insurer for 2,800 Nevadans taken over by state regulators
NFL gaming executive boosts integrity, but mum on player suspensions
NFL gaming executive boosts integrity, but mum on player suspensions
LVCVA chief receives $179K bonus as leaders praise 2022 results
LVCVA chief receives $179K bonus as leaders praise 2022 results
A state lottery in Nevada? An expert says chances are good
A state lottery in Nevada? An expert says chances are good
Nevada casino cage employees warned about scams
Nevada casino cage employees warned about scams