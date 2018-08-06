Gaming veteran Phil Satre named to Wynn Resorts board

Longtime gaming executive Phil Satre has been named vice chairman of the Wynn Resorts board of directors and will become chairman next year, a move lauded by top shareholder and co-founder Elaine Wynn.

Phil Satre, right, then-International Gaming Technology chairman, and Marco Sala, CEO of GTECH Holdings, during a special Gaming Control Board hearing on Thursday, Feb 26, 2015. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phil Satre, left, International Game Technology chairman, and Marco Sala, CEO of GTECH Holdings, during a special Gaming Control Board hearing on Thursday, Feb 26, 2015.

The company announced the appointment of Satre, the former chairman and CEO of Harrah’s Entertainment Inc., predecessor to Caesars Entertainment, as vice chairman on Monday morning.

“The addition of someone of Phil’s caliber and experience is a significant step forward for Wynn Resorts as we turn the page on the last six months,” board Chairman D. Boone Wayson said in a statement issued by the company. “Our goal is to give the management team, led by CEO Matt Maddox, an opportunity to grow and develop this company to its greatest potential. Phil’s insight and guidance will be invaluable as we move forward.”

Wayson said he would step down as chairman but keep his position on the board next year, allowing Satre to be elevated to chairman.

The move was welcomed by Elaine Wynn.

“I have long respected Phil as a leader in the gaming industry and am confident that his addition to the company’s leadership team, coupled with the plans laid out by management, will bring the company tremendous success in the years to come. Phil’s role as vice chair, and as chairman in the future, will be key to furthering the Wynn Resorts brand as one of the premier destination resort operators in the world.”

Satre is president of the National Center for Responsible Gaming and served in various leadership roles in the gaming industry for more than 25 years.

He has also served as the chairman of the board of International Game Technology PLC, Nordstrom, Inc., and NV Energy, Inc., and as director of Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. and Rite Aid Corp. He has received numerous accolades, including election to the American Gaming Association’s Hall of Fame.

“I have admired the innovation and excellence that have become the hallmarks of the Wynn brand,” Satre said in a statement issued by the company.

“I am honored to now have the opportunity to be joining Wynn Resorts at this important time and to play a role in the company’s continued success. I applaud the efforts by management and the board to respond to the current challenges faced by this otherwise first-class enterprise. The strength of the current board of directors, combined with the leadership of Matt Maddox and his team, give me confidence that the future is bright for Wynn Resorts.”

