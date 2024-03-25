Strat operator promotes one executive, finds new role for another

Golden Entertainment named a new COO and created a new position whose duties will include developing the company’s “excess” real estate in Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Blake Sartini II, executive vice president of operations at Golden Entertainment, speaks with the Review-Journal at Sierra Gold in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

From left, Rick Springfield; Steve Arcana, executive vice president of Golden Entertainment; Sammy Hagar; and Gov. Steve Sisolak cut a ribbon with other public officials and casino executives for the renovations at the Strat in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Golden Entertainment announced two c-suite level changes Monday that it says are meant to focus the company on core operations while exploring future opportunities.

The Las Vegas-based operators of the Strat and local gaming taverns named Blake Sartini II, the company’s executive vice president of operations, to be the new chief operating officer, effective March 20, according to a Monday news release. The current COO, Steve Arcana, moved to the newly created role of chief development officer.

“Blake has worked in every capacity throughout our organization since he started at Golden almost 17 years ago,” Blake Sartini, chairman and CEO of Golden, said in the release. “His unique knowledge of our company’s culture, commitment to operational excellence, and strong leadership skills make him the ideal individual to be given responsibility for all our Nevada casino resorts, locals properties, tavern operations and related corporate functions.”

Sartini II joined Golden in June 2007, leading its Nevada portfolio growth to 69 taverns. He also oversaw five locals casinos in Las Vegas and Pahrump, according to the release.

Arcana’s newly created role will be responsible for all new tavern development, finding new food and beverage partnering concepts for the company’s resorts and other development for its “excess” real estate in Las Vegas and Pahrump, the company stated. He joined Golden in 2003 and has overseen operations through its transition from a privately held 900-slot machine route operation to a publicly traded gaming company.

“Steve has been with Golden for over 20 years and has been an integral part of growing our business and guiding us through many challenges,” Sartini said in the release. “Steve has established a strong operating team and has been a consistent leader throughout his decades at Golden. His long history and extensive experience in the industry will continue to benefit the Company in his new role focused on creating value from new tavern development and unused assets in our casino portfolio.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.