Strip casino announces rare tier-match offer

Tier-matching, or status-matching, is a popular promotional tool for casino operators to entice new customers and lure gamblers away from the competition.

For the first time since introducing a new player rewards program, a Las Vegas Strip casino is offering to upgrade gamblers’ loyalty cards to a comparable level from other casinos.

The Venetian casino-hotel is launching a tier-match promotion that will allow customers to receive a Venetian Rewards card status that is on par with or better than what they currently have with another casino operator. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas’ tier-match event begins Oct. 1, according to a recent email, and will run through Jan. 1.

It is unclear if the promotion applies only to new Venetian Rewards customers or if existing customers can participate, which competitor casino cards will be honored or what card levels will be matched.

When contacted, The Venetian did not provide any additional information about the tier-match promotion.

In March, Venetian Rewards replaced the casino’s former player rewards program — Grazie Rewards. Existing Grazie Rewards members were automatically enrolled in the new program when the March 1 changeover occurred.

Venetian Rewards has four tiers — Jade, Sapphire, Ruby and Diamond.

Most casino operators will match a competitor's mid- to upper-level tiers.

The Venetian does not typically offer tier matches, and it is believed to be the property’s first widespread public promotion. The property will match reward offers from competitors and casino hosts have been known to tier-match preferred clients.

The Venetian is operated by Apollo Global Management Inc, a New York-based hedge fund, and owned by VICI Properties, a real estate investment trust.

The Strip complex is currently undergoing a $1.5 billion, multiyear renovation.

The Venetian recently unveiled a new poker room, which the casino claims is the largest on the Strip. The first phase of a $188 million renovation of the Expo Center opened last month.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC_Danzis on X.