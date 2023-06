A video poker player won $100,000 at a Strip casino on Thursday.

A $100,000 video poker jackpot at Caesars Palace on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Caesars Palace)

Players at Caesars Palace have been on a roll.

A Las Vegas guest won the third six-figure jackpot at Caesars Palace within the last five days.

Thursday at 10 p.m., an unidentified Caesars Rewards member won a $100,000 jackpot playing video poker.

No other details were available.

