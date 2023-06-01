90°F
Casinos & Gaming

$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 2:19 pm
 
A slots player won $2,198,173 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold MegaTower machine Fri ...
A slots player won $2,198,173 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold MegaTower machine Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Aria in Las Vegas. (IGT)

Someone might be looking at Pat and Vanna with a little more loving.

A slots player won $2,198,173 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold MegaTower machine at the Aria.

The jackpot was won on a $7 wager Friday, according to an IGT spokesperson. IGT is the maker of the Wheel of Fortune machines.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

$200K video poker hit at Caesars

Playing Ultimate X video poker, a player at Caesars Palace won $200,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker 2 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley and Nevada

Grand Sierra

Way to go, Alexis!

Green Valley Ranch

Made that $150 back in a hurry.

Plaza

Nice to see the winning continue after the construction ends.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Orlando!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

