$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Someone might be looking at Pat and Vanna with a little more loving.

A slots player won $2,198,173 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold MegaTower machine Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Aria in Las Vegas. (IGT)

Someone might be looking at Pat and Vanna with a little more loving.

A slots player won $2,198,173 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold MegaTower machine at the Aria.

The jackpot was won on a $7 wager Friday, according to an IGT spokesperson. IGT is the maker of the Wheel of Fortune machines.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

$200K video poker hit at Caesars

Playing Ultimate X video poker, a player at Caesars Palace won $200,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker 2 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley and Nevada

Grand Sierra

Way to go, Alexis!

𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗣𝗢𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗜𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗔𝗧 𝗚𝗦𝗥!

Congratulations to our big winner this week, Alexis, who won $92,441 on LNWs Ultimate Fire Link Glacier Gold with a $5 wager. #WinnerWednesday #GSR pic.twitter.com/qFGUaEz9iq — Grand Sierra Resort | GSR (@GrandSierra) May 31, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Made that $150 back in a hurry.

♣️ Royal Flush Alert! ♣️ Big Bet, Big WIN!

$150 wager → $40,050 Jackpot pic.twitter.com/5iWjKQHzHH — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 1, 2023

Plaza

Nice to see the winning continue after the construction ends.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Orlando!

Orlando A, you are our new #WinnerWednesday jackpot superstar! We're thrilled to announce your incredible win of $10,669 on the Crazy Money Double Deluxe machine! 🌟🥇 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/r1zrxfejZG — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 31, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.