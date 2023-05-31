$100K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.
One slots player is heading into June on a high note.
Playing $50 a spin on Double Top Dollar, the guest hit for $100,000 at Caesars Palace.
The winning wheels lined up around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Winning on Wicked Wheel. (Alliteration is always welcome.)
This guest got a wicked win!
Congrats on the $12k jackpot 🤑
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 31, 2023
Boulder Station
Congrats to Phoulom!
Phoulom Won $10,691.75 on out Dragon Link machine! The bet was only $1!!!
Congratulations!! 🔥
Congratulations!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e5TeWwfbGq
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 30, 2023
California
A 7-spot video keno hit so nice, they did it twice.
CAN'T-BELIEVE-IT KENO HIT #AtTheCal 🌴
$4 down for TWO 7/7s scored this crew a cool $14K! 🤑
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 31, 2023
Four Queens
A Quick Hit jackpot sets the pace here.
Long weekends in Vegas = a whole lot of jackpots! 🎰💸
From $2,400 all the way up to $15,000 the best place to play is Four Queens! 👑
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 30, 2023
Fremont
Hurray for Angela!
Angela's got quite the haul to take back home to Florida! 💰
She reset the progressive with a $1.76 bet and won $17,351! 👀
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 31, 2023
Gold Coast
The tweet don’t lie …
Nothing like a dealt Royal Flush! 🤑
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) May 31, 2023
Santa Fe Station
… and neither did this one.
$50k on a big bet!
$50k on a big bet!
Congrats to this local Santa Fe slots player.
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 30, 2023
Sunset Station
Genghis scores again.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉💰
Congrats to the lucky guest who won $13,127.05 with a $25 bet! 👏
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 31, 2023
Wildfire Lanes
Huge return on a $50 spin.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉 🎰
Congrats to the lucky guest who won $14,500 with a $50 bet at Wildfire Lanes!
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) May 31, 2023
