Casinos & Gaming

$100K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2023 - 11:15 am
 
A slots player won $100,000 on Double Top Dollar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in ...
A slots player won $100,000 on Double Top Dollar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

One slots player is heading into June on a high note.

Playing $50 a spin on Double Top Dollar, the guest hit for $100,000 at Caesars Palace.

The winning wheels lined up around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Winning on Wicked Wheel. (Alliteration is always welcome.)

Boulder Station

Congrats to Phoulom!

California

A 7-spot video keno hit so nice, they did it twice.

Four Queens

A Quick Hit jackpot sets the pace here.

Fremont

Hurray for Angela!

Gold Coast

The tweet don’t lie …

Santa Fe Station

… and neither did this one.

Sunset Station

Genghis scores again.

Wildfire Lanes

Huge return on a $50 spin.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

