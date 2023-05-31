$100K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player won $100,000 on Double Top Dollar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

One slots player is heading into June on a high note.

Playing $50 a spin on Double Top Dollar, the guest hit for $100,000 at Caesars Palace.

The winning wheels lined up around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Winning on Wicked Wheel. (Alliteration is always welcome.)

This guest got a wicked win! Congrats on the $12k jackpot 🤑 pic.twitter.com/whTZH776E6 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 31, 2023

Boulder Station

Congrats to Phoulom!

Phoulom Won $10,691.75 on out Dragon Link machine! The bet was only $1!!!

Congratulations!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e5TeWwfbGq — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 30, 2023

California

A 7-spot video keno hit so nice, they did it twice.

CAN'T-BELIEVE-IT KENO HIT #AtTheCal 🌴 $4 down for TWO 7/7s scored this crew a cool $14K! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/GGZwcmNxYd — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 31, 2023

Four Queens

A Quick Hit jackpot sets the pace here.

Long weekends in Vegas = a whole lot of jackpots! 🎰💸

From $2,400 all the way up to $15,000 the best place to play is Four Queens! 👑#fourqueens #jackpot #lasvegas #dtlv #downtownlasvegas #lasvegascasino pic.twitter.com/LCcC5VSmaR — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 30, 2023

Fremont

Hurray for Angela!

Angela's got quite the haul to take back home to Florida! 💰 She reset the progressive with a $1.76 bet and won $17,351! 👀 pic.twitter.com/McYnuPIGHT — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 31, 2023

Gold Coast

The tweet don’t lie …

Nothing like a dealt Royal Flush! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/5AKKcsu8T4 — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) May 31, 2023

Santa Fe Station

… and neither did this one.

$50k on a big bet! Congrats to this local Santa Fe slots player. pic.twitter.com/PqMtnVwKQo — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 30, 2023

Sunset Station

Genghis scores again.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉💰 Congrats to the lucky guest who won $13,127.05 with a $25 bet! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uYcndPYtHp — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 31, 2023

Wildfire Lanes

Huge return on a $50 spin.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉 🎰 Congrats to the lucky guest who won $14,500 with a $50 bet at Wildfire Lanes! pic.twitter.com/7lXfqKBpGK — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) May 31, 2023

