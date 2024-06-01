Strip visitor from Canada gets dealt 5 aces for $219K sidebet jackpot

Kevin Schenk was playing Face Up Pai Gow when he was dealt five aces, winning a $219,578 jackpot with a $5 side bet.

A guest from Canada had a rewarding Friday morning at The Venetian.

Kevin Schenk was playing Face Up Pai Gow when he was dealt five aces, winning a $219,578 jackpot by making a $5 side bet activating a chance to win a portion of the progressive jackpot.

The Face Up Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot now sits at $1,976,404.

