73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Strip visitor from Canada gets dealt 5 aces for $219K sidebet jackpot

Canadian Kevin Schenk was playing Face Up Pai Gow when he was dealt five aces, winning a $219,5 ...
Canadian Kevin Schenk was playing Face Up Pai Gow when he was dealt five aces, winning a $219,578 jackpot by making a $5 side bet. (The Venetian)
More Stories
William L., top, and Rick L., both of Kingman, Arizona, won jackpots this past Memorial Day wee ...
Jackpots worth over $240K hit at Southern Nevada casino
Will Strip resort closures change the hotel market?
Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Want to buy a piece of the Tropicana? Here’s your latest chance
Caesars Palace is busy with visitors on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/La ...
What belongs to Caesars? Nearly 21K hotel rooms in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
Updated June 1, 2024 - 6:51 am

A guest from Canada had a rewarding Friday morning at The Venetian.

Kevin Schenk was playing Face Up Pai Gow when he was dealt five aces, winning a $219,578 jackpot by making a $5 side bet activating a chance to win a portion of the progressive jackpot.

The Face Up Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot now sits at $1,976,404.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
21st birthday celebration at poker table pays off with $362K jackpot
recommend 2
Side bet pays off for $1.9M at Strip casino
recommend 3
Vegas has no NBA team (yet) but can it support 2 arena projects?
recommend 4
MGM topples food donation goal, surpassing 5M meals
recommend 5
$114K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
recommend 6
$200K video poker jackpot hits at west Las Vegas Valley casino