Strong December boosts Nevada to 4th straight record gaming year

A Roulette wheel spins as apart of some Stadium Table Games at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2025 - 7:59 am
 

Nevada casinos had their best December in history last month, catapulting the state to its fourth straight record year for gaming win in 2024, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday.

The state finished the calendar year with a bang. The $1.46 billion won by 436 casinos statewide in December — a 2 percent increase over the previous December — lifted yearly statewide win totals to $15.6 billion, or 0.5 percent better than in 2023.

The state set all-time records for gaming win in four consecutive calendar years, according to Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst. In addition to the state, Clark County, Downtown Las Vegas, Mesquite, outlying Clark County and the Carson Valley set all-time gaming win amounts in 2024.

The average growth rate for the past 10 years was 6.1 percent. Last year, total win increased 3.2 percent the first six months and decreased 2 percent the second six.

Noticeably absent from the list of record-setting markets: the Strip.

“Unlike last year (2023), the driving force behind this year’s record gaming win totals was not the Las Vegas Strip,” Lawton said in an analysis. “In fact, when excluding the Strip from this year’s totals, statewide total win increased 2.6 percent or $173.2 million. During calendar year 2023, the Strip accounted for 90.2 percent of calendar year ‘23’s $678.4 million growth over calendar year 2022. Although the Strip was unable to grow off of calendar year 2023’s baccarat-driven record total, the market only decreased 1 percent, or $88.5 million, and set new all-time records for slot win and volume.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

