Tentative Tropicana demolition date set

Bally's Corp. chairman Soo Kim provided some preliminary plans on the upcoming demolition of the historic property.

The Tropicana hotel-casino site where the Oakland Athletics are planing to build a new ballpark is seen, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bally’s Corp. chairman Soo Kim said preliminary plans are to demolish the Tropicana this fall.

In an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday, Kim said the demolition of the Rat Pack-era hotel is tentatively slated for October, “subject to permitting and further changes as I don’t know how firm the dates would be at this stage.”

Before the hotel is brought down, there will be weeks of preparation for the demo of the hotel-casino. Additionally, once the Trop is demolished there will be weeks of work to clear the site and have it ready for the Oakland Athletics to begin construction on their planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark, to be constructed on 9 acres of the 35-acre site.

Implosion of the property is a possibility, permit dependent, Kim said.

The Tropicana is planned to close on Tuesday, just short of the property’s 67th birthday.

The A’s hired Mortenson-McCarthy to serve as the construction manager on the stadium project, who told the Las Vegas Stadium Authority last year the plans were to begin construction on the ballpark in April 2025. The A’s plan to begin play at their Strip stadium in 2028.

Bally’s Corp. plans to build a new resort on the remaining acreage at a future date to complement the A’s ballpark.

