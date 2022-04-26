Tesla car rental company opens in Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World guests can rent the electric cars on-site through a new partnership between the hotel-casino and rental company.

Teslas are parked outside Resorts World Las Vegas. EVolve Car Rentals partnered with the resort to offer on-site Tesla rentals. (Image courtesy of EVolve Car Rentals)

Resorts World may have a little more electricity in the air following an announcement Tuesday that it has added a new EV rental car service.

EVolve Rentals, a Las Vegas-headquarted company that exclusively offers daily rentals of the popular all-electric Tesla cars, will be the Strip’s first 100 percent carbon neutral car rental service, the company and hotel-casino operator said in a news release.

“Here at Resorts World Las Vegas, we’re always looking for new and exciting experiences to provide our guests,” Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a statement. “Giving visitors the opportunity to conveniently rent a Tesla is a great way to enhance their rental experience and add to our overall efforts to provide guests with sustainable options across the resort.”

Daily rates start at $199 for the fleet that includes the Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model Y, Model X and more. Renters can upgrade to full self-driving Teslas, among other high-performance packages, according to EVolve Rentals.

The rental desk is located in the District, Resorts World’s shopping plaza, across from Carversteak.

“There are more electric vehicles on the road now than ever before,” EVolve President John Marino said in a statement. “The EVolve mission is to provide current and potential electric car owners the option to rent an electric vehicle while traveling. The company seeks to offset the current energy crisis and provide a carbon neutral experience through our unique sustainability program.”

EVolve partners with Eden Reforestation Projects, a nonprofit tree-planting group, to execute a “rent one, plant one” promise to plant a tree for every car rented, the company said.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.