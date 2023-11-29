53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Texas man wins nearly $1.4M at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 6:07 pm
 

A visitor from Texas invested extremely wisely at Paris on Monday night.

John (no last name given) played $5 and won a jackpot for $1,390,820 playing Wheel of Fortune.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
2
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
3
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
4
Driver going 135 mph in Lamborghini tells police someone was following him
Driver going 135 mph in Lamborghini tells police someone was following him
5
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Maybe a good meal? Strip slots player hits for $100K
Maybe a good meal? Strip slots player hits for $100K
Police, students shed calories in advance of major eating holiday — PHOTOS
Police, students shed calories in advance of major eating holiday — PHOTOS
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
$1.1M poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1.1M poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
Here’s the 1st glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy
Here’s the 1st glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy
$505K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$505K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino