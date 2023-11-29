Texas man wins nearly $1.4M at Strip casino

John from Texas played $5 and won a jackpot for $1,390,820 playing Wheel of Fortune.

A visitor from Texas invested extremely wisely at Paris on Monday night.

John (no last name given) played $5 and won a jackpot for $1,390,820 playing Wheel of Fortune.

No other details were available.

