The Linq Hotel files plans for virtual reality theater dome

Guests on the new Fly Linq Zipline at the Linq Hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Participants start at the Strip, then fly over the Linq Promenade towards the Linq High Roller. The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Linq Hotel may be getting a virtual reality theater dome, according to the Clark County zoning meeting agenda.

Plans for the dome, filed Wednesday, detail a virtual reality entertainment venue within a 33-foot-tall dome.

“Las Vegas continues to remain at the forefront for new and exciting experiences and attractions,” The Linq Hotel said in the document. “Other similar venues along the Las Vegas Strip have given an increase in interest for unique attractions like the proposed project.”

The proposed venue

The plan includes a 1,963-square-foot floor area that fits 62 movie theater seats with bass shakers and four wheelchair-accessible spaces.

The dome “will feature a combination of productions that are cinematic and will have an average run time of 8 to 10 minutes for each showing,” according to documents.

Plans also include a second 17-foot-tall “ticket dome,” which would serve as a ticketing, merchandise, point of sale and concession area.

Both domes would be built on the Linq’s third floor deck, and would have an animated wall sign projected on the exterior, as well as LED lights surrounding the perimeter of the two domes.

A spokesperson for the Linq did not immediately respond for a request to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.