Three Las Vegas resort companies return to Fortune’s ‘Most Admired’ list

Three Las Vegas resort companies have returned to Fortune magazine’s 2022 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.”

MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. ranked fourth through sixth within Fortune’s hotels, casinos and resorts category. All three return to the list from last year.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done to adapt and continually provide unmatched guest service through this period of uncertainty,” said Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts International. “Furthermore, as a long-standing leader in the hospitality and entertainment business, we take seriously our social impact and sustainability obligations and brand reputation as we strive to make the world a better place.”

Wynn also acknowledged its appearance on the list.

“It is a privilege to be recognized year after year for our commitment to excellence,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “The achievement is a credit to our 25,000 employees. Our proven formula for success is to recruit and engage the most talented people in the business, then create an environment in which they take personal ownership of the guest experience.”

It marked the sixth straight year Las Vegas Sands has landed on the list.

“Our continued inclusion on this prestigious reputational benchmark speaks to the economic value, social benefit, environmental leadership and business acumen we bring to our communities and the hospitality industry as a whole,” said Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer. “We are committed to delivering impact through corporate citizenship practices and programs that ensure sustainable business performance and help advance our team members, local business partners and host communities.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

