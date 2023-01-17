Triple play: Trio of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
See the full list of jackpot winners across the Las Vegas Valley this week.
Three Strip casinos saw jackpots totalling $450,000 this past weekend, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
At Paris Las Vegas, a player on Saturday won $199,281.40 on a Major Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker. Harrah’s saw a jackpot on Sunday worth $130,831 from a six-card straight flush on Luv Suits Poker.
The third jackpot of the weekend, worth $119,000, hit at Caesars Palace on Sunday on a slot machine.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Congratulations, Cody on the 11k jackpot win! pic.twitter.com/5PhR02krXx
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 11, 2023
"WINNER!"
Congrats on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/GkXVVuZ8AH
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 15, 2023
Binion’s
Bet big, win big! 🎰 Congratulations to the lucky local Matthew who hit an $11,800 #Jackpot playing our Luxury Line slot machine! 💰 #moneymonday #binions #binionslv #binionscasino #fremontstreet #lasvegascasino #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/GJWmJqgiso
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 16, 2023
Boulder Station
Everybody loves a Keno jackpot! 🥳
Bet ➡️ $1.00
Win ➡️ $20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/m4xt9Sumqt
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 11, 2023
🥁 Dancing Drums Jackpot 🥁
Bet ➡️ $1.76
Win ➡️ $26,104.78 pic.twitter.com/1162wfB2yJ
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 16, 2023
Lightning Link WIN! ⚡️💰
Bet ➡️ $1.50
Jackpot ➡️ $10,782.93 pic.twitter.com/2Pfntx7NaC
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 14, 2023
Four Queens
Winner winner! Congratulations to a lucky lady from Oklahoma for winning the $10,000 grand #jackpot on the 88 fortune game! #moneymonday #fourqueens #fourqueenscasino #lasvegas #lasvegascasino pic.twitter.com/DiX6WUIS2T
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) January 16, 2023
Gold Coast
New year, more big wins! 🤑
Congratulations to these lucky guests on their jackpot wins here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/cNXfM0ciPb
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 11, 2023
💰 BIG WINNERS 💰
Congratulations to these Gold Coast guests who finished their recent visits with some big wins! pic.twitter.com/Wp4LCyQhsO
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 16, 2023
Harrah’s Laughlin
Our favorite posts! We love celebrating our winners! Congratulations!
Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/5XaHJnVZ9F
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) January 11, 2023
Palace Station
⚡️ Lightning Link Jackpot ⚡️
Bet: $1.50
Win: $11,314.42 pic.twitter.com/dZ0XVfxCkO
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 10, 2023
Planet Hollywood
Congratulations to two @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots of $60,000 and $26,400 last week.🤩 💰 #PartyAtPH
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/WqpI1a52yY
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) January 10, 2023
The Strat
Wow! 🤩 It only took Irma 7 minutes to win $10,890.29. 🤑 Help us congratulate our newest winner. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/leQNhtWkFL
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) January 11, 2023
A two for one win this past weekend! 🤯 Lavell won $15,297 in 3 minutes while Eric won $13,261 in 11 minutes. Help us congratulate our newest winners. 🤑👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rmkjXWtRBi
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) January 16, 2023
Santa Fe Station
$15,116 win!
Congrats to this Santa Fe guest who hit a Dragons vs. Pandas progressive over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/St8zSSxjgq
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 16, 2023
Sunset Station
JACKPOT ALERT 🚨
Bet ➡️ $4.80
Jackpot ➡️ $18,488.58 pic.twitter.com/cIOu9I8tQb
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 13, 2023
$2.25 bet resulted in a $11,197.85 JACKPOT! pic.twitter.com/AYAkgZvYKx
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 16, 2023
