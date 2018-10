Tropicana has been a favorite parking destination for visitors to nearby MGM Resorts International properties, including the T-Mobile area, which charge a fee.

The Tropicana Las Vegas hotel-casino on the Strip, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tropicana has finally thrown in the towel.

The Strip hotel will begin charging $15 for event parking effective Friday, the property said. Events include Las Vegas Knights home games.

Tropicana has been a favorite parking destination for visitors to nearby MGM Resorts International properties, including the T-Mobile area, which charges a fee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.