Tropicana set to sell for $308M

Bally’s Corp. has agreed to purchase the Tropicana.

Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. has agreed to purchase the Tropicana resort-casino from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for $308 million.

Bally’s has agreed to lease the land under the property from the gaming-focused real estate investment trust for an initial 50-year term for $10.5 million in annual rent, which is subject to increase over time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

