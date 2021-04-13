Tropicana set to sell for $308M
Bally’s Corp. has agreed to purchase the Tropicana.
Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. has agreed to purchase the Tropicana resort-casino from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for $308 million.
Bally’s has agreed to lease the land under the property from the gaming-focused real estate investment trust for an initial 50-year term for $10.5 million in annual rent, which is subject to increase over time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
