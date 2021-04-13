66°F
Casinos & Gaming

Tropicana set to sell for $308M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2021 - 6:53 am
 
Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. has agreed to purchase the Tropicana resort-casino from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for $308 million.

Bally’s has agreed to lease the land under the property from the gaming-focused real estate investment trust for an initial 50-year term for $10.5 million in annual rent, which is subject to increase over time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

