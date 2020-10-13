Caesars sells its Bally’s brand

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has sold off the Bally’s brand to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Bally's on April 8, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has sold off the Bally’s brand to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., a move at lease one analyst believes could be a sign Caesars looking to sell the Bally’s casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Twin River announced the acquisition Tuesday. The deal allows the Rhode Island-based casino operator to maintain the Bally’s name for its Atlantic City property, which it agreed to purchase from Caesars in April, and rebrand “virtually all of its portfolio properties under the Bally’s name and logo,” according to a news release.

As part of the deal, Caesars will have a perpetual license to maintain use of the Bally’s brand at its Las Vegas Strip resort-casino. Financial terms were not disclosed, but a Twin River spokesperson said the company looks forward to “providing updates the rebranding process unfolds.”

The deal could lead to the sale of a major Strip asset, according to Truist gaming analyst Barry Jonas.

”We could see this potentially being a first step towards a Las Vegas acquisition, given (Caesars) has said they would look to sell at least one Strip asset and are keeping the Bally’s branding for their Bally’s Las Vegas property as a carve out to the deal with (Twin River),” he said in a Tuesday note.

Jonas also said Twin River’s shift to a historic gaming brand could resonate with an older core slot player, “a key target demographic” for its profile, which includes nine casinos stretches across five states. Additionally, the unified brand could help the casino operator with a “more direct” online sports betting strategy, and facilitate cross-property synergies for its properties.

Twin River shares were up 4.5 percent Tuesday morning, trading at $24.45 on the New York Stock Exchange. Caesars shares were up 1.7 percent on the Nasdaq, trading at $54.87.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.