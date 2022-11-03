Tropicana still in the mix for Major League Baseball stadium

In Thursday’s earnings call with investors, Bally’s CEO Lee Fenton said the 35 acres at the Tropicana is still in the mix for a stadium for the Oakland A’s.

A Major League Baseball stadium project for the Oakland Athletics is still “very much in the cards” for the new owner of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Major League Baseball stadium project for the Oakland Athletics is still “very much in the cards” for the new owner of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lee Fenton, CEO of Bally’s Corp., said his company, which closed on the $308 million acquisition of the 65-year-old, 1,467-room Strip resort on Sept. 26, is continuing talks with the team.

Fenton made his remarks Thursday in the Providence, Rhode Island-based company’s third-quarter earnings call with investors.

“Obviously, they (the A’s) have got to make some decisions and some choices, but we’ve been in discussions and discussions with other partners as well,” Fenton said in response to a question about whether the company was still pursuing placing a baseball stadium on the 35 acres at the Tropicana site.

While Bally’s is focusing most of its attention on developing a $1.7 billion resort at the former Chicago Tribune site on the Chicago River, Fenton said the Tropicana is still in the mix for a stadium.

“We’re very much looking at the long-term plan for the Tropicana property, and that includes whether or not we could put a diamond in the middle,” Fenton said.

The prospect of the A’s moving from Oakland to Las Vegas grew over the weekend when Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he is growing pessimistic about the likelihood that the A’s can salvage a deal for a 35,000-seat, $1 billion stadium at Oakland’s Howard Terminal.

The A’s reportedly are floating prospective stadium deals with Bally’s and billionaire Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island and Circus Circus, to use the Las Vegas Festival Grounds at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue as a potential stadium site.

The A’s in recent weeks have been silent on the status of Las Vegas stadium negotiations.

Fenton said Bally’s primary emphasis now is on getting a temporary casino built in Chicago in advance of the new resort.

Rapidly growing Bally’s, which is unaffiliated with the Bally’s resort property about a mile north of the Tropicana on the Strip, reported net income of $593,000, 1 cent a share, on revenue of $578.2 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

A year ago, the company reported a net loss of $14.7 million, 30 cents a share, on revenue of $314.8 million.

Bally’s shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 1 cent, less than 1 percent, to $20.90 a share in light midday trading.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.