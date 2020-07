Tropicana is set to reopen 10 a.m. Sept. 1, according to the hotel-casino’s website.

A view of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which remains closed despite casino reopenings across the state, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Penn National Gaming’s other Southern Nevada property, M Resort, reopened June 4.

