What pandemic? Nevada casinos post best month in 8 years

Operators and analysts said there was a lot of pent-up demand to get back to Las Vegas and March gaming win numbers showed they weren’t kidding

People visit the Strip near the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

It really does appear Nevada gaming is back.

State gaming win eclipsed the $1 billion mark in March for the first time since February 2020, the month before Nevada casinos were shut down for 78 days beginning March 17, 2020, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

State win was posted at $1.067 billion for the month, a 72.7 percent increase over March 2020. Clark County win was up 63.4 percent to $893.2 million, while Strip win was up 67.2 percent to $501.4 million and downtown Las Vegas climbed 63.4 percent to $71 million.

It was the highest total win amount since February 2013 and compared with pre-pandemic March 2019, total win increased 4.3 percent.

“These numbers are higher than I think anyone anticipated,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board.

Every one of the 20 markets monitored by the Control Board showed double- or triple-digit percentage increases from a year ago — not a surprise since numbers were being compared with a month with just 17 of 31 days of activity.

But hitting the $1 billion win mark showed that analysts and operators weren’t kidding about the level of pent-up demand they were seeing in their bookings.

Lawton said a perfect storm of positives contributed to hitting the $1 billion win mark.

“Demand was obviously a driver, in addition to capacity being increased to 50 percent on March 15 and the NCAA basketball tournament being played after last year’s cancellation,” Lawton said. “However, these numbers also benefited significantly from stimulus payments allowing for increased spend by customers across the state including locals and visitors.”

All-time win records were achieved in five state markets the Control Board monitors including downtown Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip, outside areas of Clark County, Elko County and the Carson Valley.

The Nevada market with the largest percentage increase of win was North Lake Tahoe, 176.2 percent over last year, to $2 million. In Southern Nevada, Mesquite had a 145.9 percent boost to $16.5 million.

The “March Madness” basketball tournament — canceled by the pandemic in 2020 — was a huge driver of casino traffic this year.

Sports pool win and volume were all-time records for the month of March and the amount of bets taken was the third-highest month ever.

The board reported that sports pools won $39.3 million, up $37.9 million or 2,605.3 percent. Sports pool drop — the amount wagered — was $640.7 million, up $499.7 million or 354.3 percent.

Sportsbooks were far luckier than players with a hold percentage of 6.14 percent this year compared with 1.03 percent last year.

Sports wagers made with mobile apps won $21.5 million on $385.2 million in wagers, up 333.3 percent compared with last year, and holding 5.58 percent. That write amount accounted for 60.1 percent of all sports wagers.

Slot-machine play also contributed to the big month with slot win of $772.1 million the second highest total in state history. That win amount represented a $303.5 million increase from the previous year, or 64.8 percent.

Slot win was higher despite the hold percentage being down from 2020, an indication that players were feeding more money into machines.

Statewide coin in on slot machines was $10.6 billion compared with $4.7 billion in March 2020, a 127.8 percent increase, but the win percentage was 7.31 percent compared with 10.07 percent last year.

Baccarat, normally a volatile high-volume part of the casino, was up significantly, thanks to a higher-than-usual win percentage for the casinos.

Baccarat win was up $25.2 million, 58.5 percent, to $68.2 million for the month.

The amount wagered on baccarat of $349 million was down $10.2 million, 2.9 percent. But the casino win percentage was 19.54 percent compared with 11.98 percent last year. Normally, baccarat hold is in the 13-14 percent range.

Joe Greff, a gaming industry analyst with New York-based J.P. Morgan, said the Las Vegas locals market increased by double-digit percentages over pre-pandemic March 2019.

In a note to investors, Greff said monthly gaming revenues increased 55 percent year over year to $256.5 million, which was 23 percent higher than in March 2019. Slot handle, the amount wagered, increased 29 percent over last year and was 5 percent above March 2019 in the locals market, Greff said.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.