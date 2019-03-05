William Hill takes over sportsbook operation at M Resort

M Resort in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

CG Technology has lost its M Resort contract to its largest competitor.

Penn National Gaming has chosen William Hill US to run the book, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday.

CG Technology’s 10-year contract to run the sportsbook at M Resort expired March 1. William Hill will take over in May pending regulatory approval.

CG Technology has been fined several times by the Nevada Gaming Commission over the past few years, damaging the company’s reputation.

