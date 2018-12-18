Wynn Las Vegas dealers to appeal decision again after judge’s ruling

U.S. District Judge Robert Jones delivered a blow to Wynn Las Vegas dealers Monday morning, throwing out their lawsuit seeking lost tips totaling in the millions of dollars.

Wynn Las Vegas dealers will have less to cheer about this holiday season.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jones again threw out their lawsuit Monday against Wynn Las Vegas seeking lost tips totaling in the millions of dollars.

Robert Jones took all of about five minutes at a hearing in downtown to agree with the casino operator that a new national law invalidates the dealers’ argument.

Congress in March passed a law regulating tipping that simultaneously negated the 2011 Department of Labor regulation that Wynn Las Vegas dealers based their federal lawsuit on.

“Our position has always been that the 2018 change in the law rendered the regulation, upon which the dealers base argument, invalid. We are encouraged that Judge Jones appears to support our position,” company spokesman Michael Weaver said in a statement.

Joshua Buck, the lawyer for the dealers, said Jones had little interest in hearing arguments this morning.

“His mind was made up as soon as Wynn filed their motion,” said Buck following the decision.

Appealing again

The dealers will again file an appeal within 30 days to the Ninth Circuit Court to overturn Monday’s decision, Buck said. The higher court may hear the case in 18 months and make a ruling in 2021, extending the timeline of a bitter battle that has already lasted 12 years.

“We are very disappointed but we are not surprised by today’s decision. Wynn has a lot of influence in this town,” said Josephine Tang, who was one of eight dealers to attend the hearing.

The dealers are still hopeful they will prevail in higher courts.

In 2016, the Ninth Circuit overturned Judge Jones’ initial ruling in favor of Wynn Las Vegas. The higher court has overturned more decisions by Judge Jones than any other Nevada federal judge.

History in court

The battle between Wynn Las Vegas and its dealers goes back to a 2006 decision by then-CEO Steve Wynn to share their tips with other employees as part of a shake up of the casino floor hierarchy and pay.

The dealers, who saw their pay cut by about 12 percent, soon filed suit in Nevada court but lost.

They filed a federal case against Wynn Las Vegas after the Department of Labor in 2011 issued a regulation stipulating that only employees regularly receiving tips could share in a tip pool.

Judge Jones tossed out the dealers’ federal case in 2013 on the grounds that the Department of Labor had no authority to issue such regulations.

He was overturned in 2016 by the Ninth Circuit and Wynn Las Vegas appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. However, the nation’s highest court in decided in June it would not hear the appeal and kicked the case back to Judge Jones.

While the parties were waiting for the Supreme Court decision, Congress passed a new law prohibiting managers from taking part in a tip pool. However, the law also invalidated the previous Department of Labor ruling.

Wynn Las Vegas lawyers argued that the dealers can not now base a case on a regulation that no longer exists. Buck rejected that notion, saying a law can not be retroactively applied to prior years. Judge Jones sided with Wynn Las Vegas.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.