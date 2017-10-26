Wynn plans new 47-story hotel tower for Las Vegas Strip

Wynn Resorts will close its golf course Dec. 22 and begin work Jan. 3 on its newest project, a 47-story, 1,500-room hotel far more elaborate than what Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn initially described for his Paradise Park plan.

Rendering of proposed Wynn Resorts Paradise Park on the Las Vegas Strip. (Courtesy/JP Morgan/Wynn Resorts)

In a Thursday afternoon earnings call that detailed more about Wynn’s big Las Vegas project than how the company performed in its third quarter, Wynn shared details of a Carnivale-based plan with a nightly parade of floats on an hourglass-shaped lagoon surrounded with a mile-long boardwalk.

Among the attractions along the lagoon will be a carousel jutting onto the water and a bumper-car experience in which colliding cars will create audio explosions and flashing bursts of LED lights.

Wynn said company management is fully on board with the concept, which will be reviewed next week by the board of directors.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

