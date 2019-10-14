Wynn Resorts pulling out of race for Osaka resort license

The Las Vegas-based company revealed Monday that it would refocus its efforts on Kanto area, which includes the greater area of Tokyo.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is pulling out of the race for an Osaka integrated resort.

The Las Vegas-based company revealed Monday that it would refocus its efforts on Kanto area, which includes the greater area of Tokyo. This comes shortly after Las Vegas Sands Corp. announced that it would no longer pursue a license in Osaka.

“Wynn Resorts is grateful for the many months of positive dialogue we have enjoyed with the City of Osaka and its citizens, and we appreciate the gracious hospitality we have received from them,” according to a statement from Wynn.

Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses, with the country’s gaming market estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open. A number of local operators — including Sands, Wynn and MGM Resorts International — have expressed interest in building a Japanese property.

If estimates hold true, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world, behind Chinese gaming enclave Macao.

Osaka is expected to be the first Japanese city to develop an integrated resort because it plans to host the World Expo in 2025. In light of both Sands and Wynn shifting their attention to other regions — and with Caesars Entertainment having dropped out of the race altogether — MGM is believed to be the front runner for an Osaka license.

MGM representatives said on Monday that the company remains “deeply committed” to pursuing an integrated resort in Osaka.

“We announced our ‘Osaka First’ strategy and have not wavered from that plan,” according to the statement. “We have always had confidence in our position, as what we will bring to Osaka is something only MGM Resorts can deliver.”

Wynn’s shares were down $0.46 or 0.41 percent to $112.32 early Monday afternoon. MGM’s shares were down $0.11 or 0.39 percent to $29.97.

