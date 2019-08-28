Caesars Entertainment won’t pursue building resort in Japan

Caesars Entertainment Corp. will not be pursuing a license to build an integrated resort in Japan.

A Caesars statement issued in Tokyo on Wednesday said the company will instead focus on its current plans and commitments. Caesars is currently gearing up to be acquired by Eldorado Resorts through a $17.3 billion megadeal, set to be complete next year.

“The timing of our decision is driven by sensitivity to the significant decisions Japan’s government and business partners will likely be making later this year to advance the process,” said CEO Tony Rodio in the statement.

