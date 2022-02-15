Wynn Resorts selling Boston property for $1.7B, leasing it back

Wynn CEO Craig Billings said the sales proceeds would “provide us with liquidity for several of our upcoming development projects and the potential to retire other debt.”

Wynn Resorts is selling its Boston-area property for a mountain of cash and leasing it back, the latest such deal for a Las Vegas casino operator.

Wynn announced Tuesday that it reached a deal to sell Encore Boston Harbor’s land and real estate to San Diego landlord Realty Income Corp. for $1.7 billion in cash, and that it would lease the hotel-casino back for an initial annual rent of $100 million.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year.

Wynn CEO Craig Billings said in a news release that the sales proceeds would “provide us with liquidity for several of our upcoming development projects and the potential to retire other debt.”

Last month, the company announced it was teaming up on plans to develop a multibillion-dollar resort on a man-made island in the United Arab Emirates that calls for 1,000-plus rooms, a high-end mall, restaurants, lounges and more.

The 671-room, $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor, located in Everett, Massachusetts, opened in June 2019.

Realty Income owned just over 7,000 properties as of Sept. 30 with an occupancy rate of 98.8 percent, according to a securities filing, which indicated the vast majority of its buildings are single-tenant properties.

In a news release, Realty Income said the deal with Wynn marks its first acquisition in the casino industry.

The sale-leaseback follows several similar deals involving Las Vegas casinos over the past few years.

MGM Resorts International sold Bellagio in 2019 for about $4.2 billion to New York financial conglomerate Blackstone and leased it back. Blackstone also partnered with MGM’s real estate spinoff on a $4.6 billion deal in early 2020 to acquire MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay and lease them back to MGM Resorts.

Moreover, Blackstone bought the Aria and Vdara hotels for nearly $3.9 billion from MGM Resorts last year and leased them back.

Additionally, Caesars Entertainment sold the Rio to New York investor Eric Birnbaum for more than $516 million in 2019 and leased it back for at least two years.

Even Las Vegas’ pro football team got in on the action.

In early 2020, the Raiders sold their Henderson headquarters and practice center — which was under construction at the time — for $191 million to Chicago-based Mesirow Financial and leased it back.

