61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Wynn Resorts selling Boston property for $1.7B, leasing it back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2022 - 2:41 pm
 
Guests take in the Mystic River during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor Thursda ...
Guests take in the Mystic River during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor Thursday, June 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass., Friday, June 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass., Friday, June 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, from left, Bob DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor, and Wy ...
Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, from left, Bob DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor, and Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox during a news conference at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts Friday, June 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wynn Resorts is selling its Boston-area property for a mountain of cash and leasing it back, the latest such deal for a Las Vegas casino operator.

Wynn announced Tuesday that it reached a deal to sell Encore Boston Harbor’s land and real estate to San Diego landlord Realty Income Corp. for $1.7 billion in cash, and that it would lease the hotel-casino back for an initial annual rent of $100 million.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year.

Wynn CEO Craig Billings said in a news release that the sales proceeds would “provide us with liquidity for several of our upcoming development projects and the potential to retire other debt.”

Last month, the company announced it was teaming up on plans to develop a multibillion-dollar resort on a man-made island in the United Arab Emirates that calls for 1,000-plus rooms, a high-end mall, restaurants, lounges and more.

The 671-room, $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor, located in Everett, Massachusetts, opened in June 2019.

Realty Income owned just over 7,000 properties as of Sept. 30 with an occupancy rate of 98.8 percent, according to a securities filing, which indicated the vast majority of its buildings are single-tenant properties.

In a news release, Realty Income said the deal with Wynn marks its first acquisition in the casino industry.

The sale-leaseback follows several similar deals involving Las Vegas casinos over the past few years.

MGM Resorts International sold Bellagio in 2019 for about $4.2 billion to New York financial conglomerate Blackstone and leased it back. Blackstone also partnered with MGM’s real estate spinoff on a $4.6 billion deal in early 2020 to acquire MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay and lease them back to MGM Resorts.

Moreover, Blackstone bought the Aria and Vdara hotels for nearly $3.9 billion from MGM Resorts last year and leased them back.

Additionally, Caesars Entertainment sold the Rio to New York investor Eric Birnbaum for more than $516 million in 2019 and leased it back for at least two years.

Even Las Vegas’ pro football team got in on the action.

In early 2020, the Raiders sold their Henderson headquarters and practice center — which was under construction at the time — for $191 million to Chicago-based Mesirow Financial and leased it back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
2
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
3
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
4
Las Vegas judge resigns, citing need to care for her family
Las Vegas judge resigns, citing need to care for her family
5
Clark County reports another decline in COVID-19 cases
Clark County reports another decline in COVID-19 cases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
SoFi Stadium is seen before Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Ph ...
N.J, Illinois report heavy betting on Super Bowl
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

New Jersey’s sportsbooks kept $7.8 million after winning bets and other expenses were paid out, down from the $11.3 million they kept from last year’s Super Bowl.

Geoconda Arguello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, finishes speaking during a ...
Culinary union icon retires after 32 years
By / RJ

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, has retired after 32 years of advocating for hospitality workers with the influential union.