WynnBET signs first NFL deal with Detroit Lions, Ford Field

The multiyear deal between Wynn Resorts’ WynnBET and the National Football League Detroit Lions will feature a branded sports bar where bets can be placed.

WynnBET, the online gaming gaming division of Wynn Resorts Ltd., has signed its first partnership agreement with a National Football League team, the Detroit Lions.

The multiyear sponsorship deal with the Lions announced Thursday will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the “WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field.”

The bar, set to open this season will be WynnBET branded and located near section 222. Lions fans visiting the space will have access to brand ambassadors, live betting lines, and food and drinks as part of the overall WynnBET onsite experience.

As part of the agreement, WynnBET will have access to digital and traditional media assets. Specifically, WynnBET will have visibility on the Lions’ mobile app, social media accounts, preseason TV broadcast, regular-season pregame TV programming and in-game radio broadcasts.

WynnBET will be the presenting sponsor of a “Free-to-Play” game on the Lions’ mobile app. Prizes through that game include trips to Wynn Las Vegas, Lions season-and single-game tickets, Lions shop credit and free bets within the WynnBET app.

In addition to in-stadium signage and hospitality opportunities, WynnBET will have a large presence outside of Ford Field on football game days, giving fans opportunities to win prizes during Lions Pride Plaza pre-game festivities on Brush Street outside of the stadium’s Gate A entrance.

