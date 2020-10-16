Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort, an early look — VIDEO

In less than two weeks on Oct. 28, casino executive Derek Stevens will open the doors to Circa, the tallest building in downtown Las Vegas.

The final letter for the sign atop Circa resort in downtown Las Vegas is placed Thursday, July 23, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Derek Stevens, operator of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, stands at the site of his new property, Circa, being built in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, December 17, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

The downtown Las Vegas skyline already looks a lot different than it did a year ago.

And in less than two weeks on Oct. 28, casino executive Derek Stevens will open the doors to Circa, the tallest building in downtown.

Rising above from where the Las Vegas Club once was located, Stevens’ 777-room resort will not fully open until December.

For now, enjoy the view from Review-Journal photographer Kevin Cannon as he tours the outside of Circa, which is the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years.