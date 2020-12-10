59°F
Business

Circus Circus introduces first new ride since 2013

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2020 - 5:47 pm
 
Circus Circus' NebulaZ ride. (Courtesy, Circus Circus)
Good news for thrill seekers in Las Vegas: Circus Circus has launched its first new ride since 2013.

The thrill ride, NebulaZ, stands more than 32 feet tall inside the Adventuredome park. Its eight gondolas each fly up to four riders through the air, reaching speeds of up to 14 rotations per minute. The ride lasts about three minutes.

“The addition of NebulaZ is just what we needed to put The Adventuredome experience over the top,” said Shana Gerety, vice president of Marketing, in a Wednesday news release. “We’re excited for our guests to enjoy it as much as we do.”

All-day ride passes for children under 48 inches at the Adventuredome are $19.95, and $39.95 for those 48 inches or taller. The minimum height requirement for NebulaZ is 42 inches.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

