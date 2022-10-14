Luxury show returns to Vegas with flying car, 16-foot mechanical suit

The Sky Runner, an FAA certified special light-sport aircraft, is displayed at Big Boys Toys, the world's premier innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition, at World Market Center, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stephen Cook, CEO and owner of South Jordan, UT based of Volante Aircraft, poses for a photo next to his Flying Car, the Volante, at Big Boys Toys, the world's premier innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition, at World Market Center, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Giant mechanical suits, luxury bikes and flying vehicles will be on display at this year’s Big Boys Toys show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The show, which will have 50-60 exhibitors, kicks off Friday and showcases new and innovative luxury products to the public, according to Big Boys Toys CEO Biju Jayaraaj.

“We focus on bringing anything which people never knew existed from across the world,” Jayaraaj said.

The show returns to Las Vegas for the third time, and expectations are high that it will be a hit, Jayaraaj said, after the pandemic slowed down its growth plans to hold the show in cities across the country. It’s previously been held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“(Las Vegas) is the entertainment capital of the world, and it has got all the infrastructure that will make it the innovation capital of the world, it’s a lot easier to operate here, compared to Dubai,” Jayaraaj said. “Las Vegas is clearly a bigger brother of Dubai, everything is 10 times more.”

Jayaraaj said the “entire focus” is on innovative products and those products tend to be luxury items because of its hefty price tag. Last year, the exhibit floor featured a Swarovski crystal-encrusted bathtub and collectible classic cars.

This weekend’s show will include a 16-foot-tall four-legged mechanical suit or “mech suit” from Exosapien Technologies, a flying vehicle called BlackFly from Opener (recently described as a flying Tesla in the New York Times), a fatigue-resistant motorcycle by Combat Motors.

Jayaraaj said this is the first show where he has been “at a loss of words” to describe the most exciting product and thinks the experience for attendees will be like an enhanced version of going to the movies.

“It’s like going for a blockbuster movie, but here you’re part of the action,” he said.

The show runs Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets start at $25.

