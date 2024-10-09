G2E welcomes slot-playing influencers, signaling a marketing shift

Slot-playing influencers are becoming more commonplace on the Global Gaming Expo convention floor – a place where, less than five years ago, filming was frowned upon.

Jared Scott of Jackpot J Slots, left, and J.J. Feregrino of Uncle J Slots pose in the influencer lounge at Global Gaming Expo at the Venetian Expo in Las Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. G2E runs through Oct. 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the internet’s most recognizable slot machine players is in Las Vegas this week – but he won’t be playing any of the games.

“Literally from 9 in the morning till about 1 in the morning each day of G2E I’m completely full,” Brian Christopher said while standing next to the second slot machine title that features his likeness. “I’m not filming at all this week. I’m not holding any events. I’m just meeting partners, having meetings and coming up with plans for the future.”

But the rise of influencer marketing drew dozens of content creators to the gaming convention, held Oct. 8-10 at The Venetian Expo. Channels large and small are flocking to the center of the gaming industry, hoping to rub elbows with the right people, meet other content creators and see the newest slot technology.

Show producers RX created the pass category in 2023. In its first year, 48 influencers attended, where they received a specialized preview tour and had a chance to conduct business meetings, explore new products and learn more about the industry.

Drawing more influencers

The vertical has already grown more than 150 percent. About 125 influencer badges had been approved the week before G2E, organizers said. The convention created a new influencer lounge, a spot on the casino floor where influencer media could rest, edit content and meet others.

Some content creators see the event as a place to explore what business opportunities are available to them. Jared Scott, whose YouTube channel Jackpot J Slots has about 10,000 followers, said he didn’t expect to ink brand partnerships during his trip in part because he wasn’t sure if that was a good long-term strategy for his brand that’s based on transparency.

“I don’t trash these games, but you’ll see me put $10,000 into a machine and get nothing out of it,” Scott, who’s based in Michigan and travels to Vegas monthly, said. “I’m going to be like, ‘Man this game sucks.’ I want to be able to say what I want to say, play the way I want to play. So I don’t know if it’s realistic and I know there are a few manufacturers who I love many of their games, and I’ll play them anyway. If you can monetize that, it helps the channel grow and allows me to do even more.”

Recognition of the direction of marketing

Korbi Carrison, event vice president of G2E for RX, said the influencer infrastructure was a recognition of the direction of marketing at large.

“At G2E, we understand that influencers are playing an ever-growing role in the gaming industry, fueling partnerships, increasing consumer engagement, and amplifying brand visibility,” Carrison said in a statement. “By enhancing our influencer program and crafting unique on-site experiences, we empower our exhibitors to connect seamlessly with key influencers and maximize their impact during G2E.”

Vendor connection is the goal for the Uncle J Slots channel, which has about 14,000 followers on YouTube. JJ Feregrino said he and his two staff members came to G2E with the goal of finding new things from slot machine manufacturers to show their audience. He said he’s found mixed interest from the vendors.

“We’re also just asking these vendors how they use influencer marketing – what’s their role and how they’re making contacts, or if they’re even exploring it – because some of these places aren’t doing it,” Feregrino, of Omaha, Nebraska, said.

Las Vegas-based gaming manufacturer AGS said it has been integrating influencers into its G2E-related marketing for three years. On Tuesday evening, it hosted an influencer livestream on the Venetian’s casino floor. Four popular YouTube channels – Lady Luck HQ, Jackpot Beauties, Binky Loves Slots and Goddess of Slots – simultaneously live-streamed play of new Rakin’ Bacon games.

Chief Marketing Officer Julia Boguslawski said the company sees slot content creators as a way to get direct player feedback – a valuable insight since casino operators are their primary customer. She said they’ve found success in omnichannel partnerships and videos of titles that are widely available.

Boguslawski said she’s noticed how many vendors’ strategy has changed. Even a few years ago, most individuals could not film the products displayed on the convention floor.

“This is the side that I think has come a long way in a very short period of time,” Boguslawski said. “When we first started doing this four years ago, we only had a handful of operators that would allow (filming on the floor). Fast forward to today, so many of them are understanding (that) we not only have to embrace it, we should be actually having an event with these guys, having them on our floor.”

