Active adult expo celebrating 10 years

Taking place at the M Resort Spa and Casino Pavilion from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., attendees can meet with over 60 exhibitors with services in healthcare, retirement planning and home improvement.

Sam’s Club takes risk by testing new way for shoppers to scan items

People attend the Aging Wellness Expo at the Red Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Review-Journal’s fall Aging and Wellness Expo for active adults is set for Oct. 19 at M Resort Spa and Casino Pavilion.

This year’s free event marks 10 years as the region’s largest active lifestyle event. Taking place from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., attendees will have the chance to meet over 60 exhibitors with services in health care, retirement planning, prevention screening and home improvement, as well as live speakers and other interactive events.

Presenting sponsor Optum-Nevada will showcase its 45-foot Medicine on the Move medical center, where attendees will have access to their two exam rooms with a laboratory for urinalysis and blood tests, a radiology lab and a digital mammography unit. The screenings will be available at no cost to Optum and Southwest Medical patients.

“Hosting the state’s longest-running one-day active lifestyle expo is an honor,” Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. “In its 10th year, the event continues to provide the RJ community valuable opportunities to engage with sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers to discover products and services that promote healthy living.”

Additionally, several Review-Journal staff members will be on hand to show off the publication’s print and digital products.

The Review-Journal Live Well Speaker Series will include talks on Medicare, how to live your healthiest life, myths of growing old and urgent care versus emergency room talks. Other informational sessions will be available throughout the day.

Entertainment will be provided throughout the day from Vegas Golden Gals, traditional hula and prize raffles every hour.

Early bird arrivals will receive coffee, pastries, juices and snacks. Click here for more information.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.