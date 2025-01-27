Court date set for LVAC wrongful death lawsuit

A court date has been set for the wrongful death lawsuit filed against Las Vegas Athletic Club after a woman drowned in one of its pools.

A screenshot of the surveillance video released by the Southern Nevada Health District shows a woman entering a swimming pool at the LVAC on North Decatur Boulevard.

The Las Vegas Athletic Club at 2655 S. Maryland Parkway is seen Monday, May 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A court date has been set in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against Las Vegas Athletic Club after a woman drowned in one of its pools.

The family of Leticia Triplett, 58, who drowned in the pool at LVAC’s North Decatur location on Feb. 4 filed the lawsuit against LVAC in August 2024, claiming the gym was negligent and should be held financially responsible. Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Anna Albertson has set the trial date for May 26, 2026, for a civil jury trial and pre-trial will be held on April 30, 2026.

The trial is expected to last between 10 and 15 days, according to documents.

Both parties must complete discovery by Dec. 9 and file dispositive motions by Jan. 8, 2026. Trial readiness will be held on Feb. 17, 2026.

During the time of Triplett’s death, LVAC pools were monitored using surveillance cameras, due to a waiver issued by the Southern Nevada Health District in April 2020 which allowed for remote monitoring. The drowning was captured on gym surveillance video.

According to the lawsuit, Triplett swam in the pool at LVAC’s 6050 N. Decatur Blvd. location on Feb. 4 when she began to struggle in the water for about 10 minutes. It took another 10 minutes before a LVAC member noticed and pulled her out. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death spurred a monthslong fight between SNHD and LVAC over the lifeguard requirement, with the health district ruling in June that the gym is required to have lifeguards on duty at its pools. At the time, gym management said the labor costs associated with hiring multiple lifeguards is too high.

In August 2024, LVAC closed their lap pools and were reopened in October after their in-person lifeguard planned was approved.

