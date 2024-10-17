Valley gym reopening pools after hiring lifeguards

New Allegiant CEO poised to take Las Vegas-based airline to next level

Las Vegas Athletic Club will be reopening their pools after two months.

Southern Nevada Health District closed all LVAC pools after the death of a 58-year-old woman who drowned at the LVAC’s North Decatur location on Feb. 4.

“We’re so excited to announce that our pools will be reopening over the next few weeks,” said LVAC in an email to members. “We know how important the pool area is to your fitness routine and to the community, and we can’t wait to welcome you back.”

Pool reopening will vary based on location. New pool hours will be Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon, according to the approved lifeguard plan.

Previously, LVAC had a waiver revoked that allowed for electronic monitoring of lap pools in 2020. SNHD approved a new lifeguard staffing plan on Oct. 2 and now requires in-person lifeguards at all Valley locations.

Early this month, LVAC President Chad Smith said LVAC aimed to reopen pools within the next one to three weeks, but will vary location-to-location due to hiring and training.

