Crate and Barrel to open first Nevada store Thursday — PHOTOS

Crate and Barrel opens its Summerlin store at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Crate & Barrel store in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The store is scheduled to open Nov. 16. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Geri Given, left, regional director for Crate & Barrel, and Vicki Lang, director of public relations, during a tour of the company's first store in the state in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The store is scheduled to open Nov. 16. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Geri Given, regional director for Crate & Barrel, during a tour of the company's first store in the state in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The store is scheduled to open Nov. 16. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The furniture and housewares retailer has 20,000-square-feet of sales space and a seasonal staff of 60, which will drop to 40 once the holidays are over, company regional director Geri Given said.

This is the first store in Nevada for Crate and Barrel, based in Northbrook, Illinois. The company has flirted with a Southern Nevada store in the past, including a pop-up.

The store was announced last year, but Given said the company has heard requests for at least 10 years for a Las Vegas area store.

The residential population growth, the growth in how many locals order Crate and Barrel online and the aesthetics of Downtown Summerlin all helped to sell the company on the new location.

Similar factors brought the area its first Ikea a year ago. Furniture maker and retailer Bassett will open in Downtown Summerlin during the holiday season.

“This seemed like the right fit,” Given said. “This was the most natural spot for us to open.”

Crate and Barrel employees are also trained to help customers with home design questions. The company launched updated in-store design services in August 2016 with the end result of an in-store employee emailing customers about what products they discussed so that the customer can make the purchase from home, according to parent company Otto Group’s latest annual report.

For a $99 fee, Crate and Barrel employees also accompany a customer home to give design suggestions. The fees can be taken off future in-store purchases that exceed $99.

Online purchases accounted for 44 percent of Crate and Barrel’s revenue in the 2016-2017 fiscal year. Revenue increased by 10.7 percent during that year. Otto Group credited the increases to better in-store presentation, logistics and organizational structure.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.