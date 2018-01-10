Drones fly over Bellagio fountains during Las Vegas CES — VIDEO

Intel Corp., maker of semiconductors, will fly 250 light-emitting drones over the Fountains at Bellagio through Thursday as nearly 180,000 tech enthusiasts take over Las Vegas for CES.

Lighted drones fly over the Bellagio as part of the Intel Shooting Star show as part of the Consumer Electronics Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The drones, called Shooting Stars, will dance over the popular Strip spot for five to six minutes at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night. Built by Intel, the drones are controlled by one pilot and weigh no more than a few pounds.

The Silicon Valley-based company flew 300 drones at the 2017 Super Bowl during Lady Gaga’s performance. Intel will also perform a show at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. It has not stated how many drones it will use for the international sporting event.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich opened CES this year with a two-hour keynote Monday night highlighting the company’s advances in immersive media and autonomous transport. Intel traditionally has one of the largest pavilions at CES.