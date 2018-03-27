Drones now a regular tool for departments of transportation, survey shows

A March survey found that 80 percent of state departments of transportation around the country — including Nevada — are using unmanned aircraft systems.

Attendees watch a drone demonstration during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gregg Barker tries out a DJI drone at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Jamison Le Camp with La Crosse Technology, operates a Nova350 drone during CES 2017 in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Around 175,000 people are expected the attend the world's largest consumer electronic trade show. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Inspire 1 drone seen Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015 during Consumer Electronic Show in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Around 160,000 people with 25% coming from overseas are attending the four-day CES. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Twenty state transportation departments have incorporated drones into their daily operations. Another 15 state transportation departments are in the research phase – testing drones to determine how they can be utilized, according to the survey by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Combined, the departments are using drones to gather photos and videos of highway construction project, for surveying, for public education and outreach, for bridge inspections, emergency response, pavement inspections, scientific research, daily traffic control and monitoring, and for high-mast utility pole inspections.

