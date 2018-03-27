Drones now a regular tool for departments of transportation, survey shows

A March survey found that 80 percent of state departments of transportation around the country — including Nevada — are using unmanned aircraft systems.
Twenty state transportation departments have incorporated drones into their daily operations. Another 15 state transportation departments are in the research phase – testing drones to determine how they can be utilized, according to the survey by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
Combined, the departments are using drones to gather photos and videos of highway construction project, for surveying, for public education and outreach, for bridge inspections, emergency response, pavement inspections, scientific research, daily traffic control and monitoring, and for high-mast utility pole inspections.
Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.