Empty store shelves hint of hoarding in advance of Thanksgiving

Empty paper product shelves at a Las Vegas Target store on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Signs of hoarding are back at Las Vegas grocery outlets, just in advance of Thanksgiving when food and groceries are in heavy demand.

Empty shelves that would normally hold paper products could be seen this week at Target stores in the Las Vegas Valley while some Kroger-owned Smith’s Food & Drug stores are limiting purchases of essential items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen speaks out on safety, supply shortage fears and preparations for the holidays. https://t.co/Y0r3L2jIxA pic.twitter.com/c9urTwlb2U — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 12, 2020

“As long as people buy only what they need, there is plenty of supply in the supply chain,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s CEO, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday, cautioning against hoarding.

With Thanksgiving near, a shortage of turkeys has been a consistent topic over the years. Since home gatherings are expected to be smaller because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people report hearing of a shortage of smaller turkeys.

McMullen said Kroger has an adequate supply of turkeys, but advised shoppers to only buy what they need.

Target said it has learned from the massive shortages in the spring when the pandemic forced millions of Americans to stay at home.

“Our teams have quickly adjusted to changes in consumer demand, like the surge we saw this spring and the rapid shift to contactless shopping options we experienced throughout the summer and fall,” a Target spokesman told Yahoo News. ” We’ve taken measures such as coordinating stores, distribution centers and suppliers so that the things our guests need most — cleaning supplies, food, over-the-counter medicine and baby products — are fast-tracked through the supply chain and prioritized for re-stocking; sending more inventory to stores than ever before to ensure Target has the most in-demand items this holiday season; and placing limits on products like toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, flushable wipes, hand and face wipes, multi-purpose spray cleaner, gloves and more.”

At least one Target store is posting a daily list of items facing shortages or potental shortages at the store entrance.

