Henderson strikes deal with NV Energy

Henderson Mayor Debra March said NV Energy is willing to help the city cut costs through energy efficiency, and will help it meet renewable energy objectives.

(Review-Journal file photo)

Henderson City Hall on Water Street photographed on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in downtown Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The City of Henderson is set to enter an agreement with NV Energy.

On Tuesday, the Henderson City Council voted in favor of a five-year agreement to continue receiving fully-bundled energy services from the utility.

Henderson Mayor Debra March said NV Energy is willing to help the city cut costs through energy efficiency, and will help it meet renewable energy objectives. She said the utility also pledged to continue to advance West Henderson’s economic development by expanding and building new electric infrastructure.

Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and CEO, said the company looks forward to assisting Henderson in its “fantastic growth.”

Officials from another Southern Nevada municipality — the City of Las Vegas — said they were looking into energy deals with both NV Energy and alternative provider Tenaska Power Services Co. back in March.

Six companies have departed NV Energy since 2005 to pursue more renewable options and cheaper rates. But a growing list of companies has announced long-term partnerships with the utility in recent months, including Resorts World, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.