The Cosmopolitan decides to stay with NV Energy

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, seen in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is no longer looking to leave NV Energy.

A Tuesday filing with the Nevada Public Utilities Commission shows the resort casino has withdrawn its application to use an alternative energy provider, which was first submitted in February.

The Cosmopolitan isn’t the only property to change its mind in recent months. On Wednesday, South Point announced that it was withdrawing its application to leave NV Energy. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Golden Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands Corp. have also announced agreements with NV Energy. In April, two properties in Northern Nevada — Atlantis Casino Resort and the Grand Sierra Resort — also said they’d remain with NV Energy.

Six companies have departed the utility since 2016 to pursue more renewable options and cheaper rates.

