South Point joins growing list of companies sticking with NV Energy

After more than 20 companies have expressed interest in leaving NV Energy, the utility seems to be stemming the tide of departures.

The exterior of the South Point at 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(NV Energy)

Michael Gaughan is the owner of South Point. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

South Point is joining a growing list of companies that are changing course and sticking with NV Energy.

The Las Vegas casino announced Wednesday in a joint statement with NV Energy that it is withdrawing its application to use an alternative power provider. The hotel-casino originally filed its application with the Public Utilities Commission in December.

“I’ve been in Las Vegas a long time and it is important to me that we continue to work with companies who are similarly invested in our community,” South Point owner Michael Gaughan said in the statement.

The move comes just weeks after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Golden Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands Corp. announced agreements with NV Energy. In April, two properties in Northern Nevada — Atlantis Casino Resort and the Grand Sierra Resort — also announced they’d remain with NV Energy.

NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon said the utility does not want to lose its customers, and takes applications to leave personally.

“We remain committed to finding solutions that satisfy our largest customers’ evolving business needs,” he said in the statement. “NV Energy is delighted to have reached an agreement with South Point and looks forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.”

NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schuricht said the terms of the fully-bundled energy services agreement are confidential.

Six companies have departed the utility since 2016 to pursue more renewable options and cheaper rates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.