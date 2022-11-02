Ex-Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Summerlin home for nearly $12M

The one-story, six-bedroom home boasts a wine cellar, gym, sauna, media room, sport court, and 55-foot-long pool with a center island.

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty warms up before a game against the Edmonton Oilers Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty has listed his Las Vegas mansion for nearly $12 million. (IS Luxury)

After his trade from the Golden Knights, Max Pacioretty is trying to sell his Las Vegas mansion for nearly $12 million — almost double what he paid for it last year.

Pacioretty, who was shipped to the Carolina Hurricanes this summer, put his luxury house in Summerlin on the market for $11.9 million on Oct. 25, listing sites show.

The one-story, six-bedroom home at 42 Crested Cloud Way spans 10,181 square feet. It boasts a wine cellar, gym, sauna, media room, sport court and 55-foot-long pool with a center island, listing materials say.

Pacioretty spent “millions” upgrading the house, including adding 2,000 square feet of liveable space, according to listing agent Madison BenShimon of Las Vegas brokerage IS Luxury.

The hockey player demolished and rebuilt the basement, added a sport court and replaced every light fixture and the backyard landscaping, BenShimon told the Review-Journal.

The home’s “left wing” — Pacioretty’s position — includes the main bedroom, guest rooms and an office, listing materials say. BenShimon said there actually is a left wing of the house.

The athlete’s mansion sits on a half-acre lot in The Ridges, a wealthy enclave off Flamingo Road at Town Center Drive that features massive, custom-built homes near the desert’s edge with close-up mountain views.

The Golden Knights acquired Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens in September 2018 and signed him to a four-year, $28 million extension.

In August 2021, he purchased the house on Crested Cloud for $6.4 million from Golden Knights teammate Alex Pietrangelo, property records show.

The Knights traded Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Carolina for future considerations in July.

Pacioretty missed 43 games last season while plagued by medical issues, including a broken foot and wrist surgery, and was about to enter the final year of his contract with the Knights.

He has yet to play for the Hurricanes this season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Ben Gotz contributed to this report.